Gov Fayemi constitutes Ekiti committee on review of 1999 Constitution

The setting up of the committee, he said, is in furtherance to the May 7 announcement by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege on the plan to begin the review, as part of efforts aimed at ensuring the participation of Nigerians in the proposed alteration of some of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The governor tasked members to ensure that they deliver practicable proposals suggested by the government and people of Ekiti.

He said the committee is to be Chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda.

Other members are; Adeoye Aribasoye and Tajudeen Akingbolu, Members of the, Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Others are Alhaji Jinadu Ayodele, Commissioner Regional Development and Special Duties, Adeyemi Adewunmi, Chairman Nigerian Bar Association Ado-Ekiti Branch and Catherine Oduluyi, Chairperson, Young Lawyers Forum, Ikere-Ekiti Branch.

Others are Prof Kunle Ajayi of the Ekiti State University and Rita Ilevbare of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee while Ayo Daramola, Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters to the governor.would serve as secretary to the Committee.