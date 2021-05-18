RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Fayemi constitutes Ekiti committee on review of 1999 Constitution

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Kayode Fayemi has constituted a nine- member Committee to harmonise the views of the government and people of Ekiti on the review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter/@kfayemi]
Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter/@kfayemi] Pulse Nigeria

This is contained in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday by Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Recommended articles

The setting up of the committee, he said, is in furtherance to the May 7 announcement by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege on the plan to begin the review, as part of efforts aimed at ensuring the participation of Nigerians in the proposed alteration of some of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The governor tasked members to ensure that they deliver practicable proposals suggested by the government and people of Ekiti.

He said the committee is to be Chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda.

Other members are; Adeoye Aribasoye and Tajudeen Akingbolu, Members of the, Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Others are Alhaji Jinadu Ayodele, Commissioner Regional Development and Special Duties, Adeyemi Adewunmi, Chairman Nigerian Bar Association Ado-Ekiti Branch and Catherine Oduluyi, Chairperson, Young Lawyers Forum, Ikere-Ekiti Branch.

Others are Prof Kunle Ajayi of the Ekiti State University and Rita Ilevbare of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee while Ayo Daramola, Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters to the governor.would serve as secretary to the Committee.

According to him, the committee is expected to participate actively at the Zonal and National meetings of the National Assembly on Constitutional Review.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

INEC headquarters in Enugu has been burnt

How to handle anxiety

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online

Police bust 23-year-old who attempted to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals

Women Talk Sex: How 12 months of terrible sex nearly drove me crazy