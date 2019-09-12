Bello gave the directive on Wednesday in a statement signed by Mrs Mary Berje, his Chief Press Secretary, which was made available newsmen in Minna.

The governor said that the repairs would ensure free vehicular movement along the road as well as reduce the difficulties faced by road users.

It would be recalled that there had been persistent traffic gridlock along the Minna-Suleja and Minna-Bida roads due to the dilapidated nature of the roads.

The governor also called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the repair of Makera road to reduce the number of trucks on the Minna-Suleja road.