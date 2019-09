The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has upheld President Muhammadu Buhari's victory in the 2019 presidential election and dismissed the petition of Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president.

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel delivered the judgement on Wednesday, September 11, five months after a petition was first filed.

The tribunal said Atiku failed to prove his several allegations of irregularities and dismissed the petition in its entirety.

Details later.