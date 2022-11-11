Gov. AbdulRazaq felicitates Emir of Ilorin on 27th anniversary.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I congratulate His Royal Highness Mai Martaba the Emir of Ilorin on this landmark achievement.

“His reign has not only been peaceful, it has heralded a new era of growth and development to Ilorin.

“Under him, sons, daughters and residents of Ilorin have attained new heights in leadership across various platforms of human endeavour, including politics and economy,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor further said that his administration was especially grateful to the emir for his support, fatherly advice, and royal leadership, all of which had helped to strengthen government’s development efforts.

“With his support, our administration is transforming the capital city to become more beautiful amid new economic opportunities and solid plans for sustainable living.