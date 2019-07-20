This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Gombe by Ismaila Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

According to the statement, Yahaya signed for state government while the Country Director of Qatar Charity Foundation, Mr Hamdi Mohammed, signed on behalf of the Qatari group.

The statement quoted Mohammed as saying that the Foundation would in the first phase of the programme drill motorised boreholes and build mosques in support of Yahaya’s commitment to the welfare of his people.

“The Foundation will drill 32 boreholes and build 11 mosques across the local government areas and thereafter hand them over to the state government.

“We (Foundation) will also build schools, hospitals and orphanages homes across the state

“Our projects are 100 per cent funded by our Foundation and are purely charity services,’’ he said.

Mohammed said that the Foundation had so far drilled more than 1,300 boreholes, built more than 400 mosques and provided orphanages across Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria.

In his remarks, Gov. Yahaya appreciated the gesture and assured the Foundation of maximum support in the execution of the projects.

He said that government would ensure that the benefiting communities utilise the projects judiciously