ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gombe govt denies arresting Radio journalist for hosting opposition

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gombe state government has denied issuing an order for the arrest of a radio journalist for hosting a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as alleged by the party.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya. (tgnews)
Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya. (tgnews)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that a journalist working with Jewel FM Gombe, alongside his guest, was arrested and detained by the Police after hosting a programme.

“What we know is that the government complained to the police that we monitored a 30-minute radio programme where a guest was invited to a political programme.

“And in the programme, the guest alleged that the government spent N4 billion to fence the government House.

“We presented to the police our records for the entire state budget for maintenance of all public buildings between 2019 and 2022. To give him fair hearing we equally wanted the police to ask him to provide his evidence.

“How can someone say that we spent over N4 billion just to fence Government House alone.

“When confronted by investigators, the suspect does not even know how many millions make up N1 billion,” he said.

He further challenged the opposition to provide proof that any journalist was arrested, adding that the government only tabled a complaint to the police against the radio guest who made unfounded allegations against the government.

“Gombe state government did not order the arrest of any journalist, anyone who claims that a journalist was arrested, let the journalist show us his accreditation by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),” he said.

Gara further appealed to the public who wants to get any information from the government to follow the appropriate channel.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Umahi grants free use of facilities for PDP presidential rally

2023: Umahi grants free use of facilities for PDP presidential rally

Tinubu set to transform Nigeria into Africa’s first smart nation

Tinubu set to transform Nigeria into Africa’s first smart nation

Buckingham Palace reveals details about King Charles III’s coronation

Buckingham Palace reveals details about King Charles III’s coronation

Bank customers decry scarcity of redesigned naira notes, CBN reacts

Bank customers decry scarcity of redesigned naira notes, CBN reacts

Gombe govt denies arresting Radio journalist for hosting opposition

Gombe govt denies arresting Radio journalist for hosting opposition

BBTitans, AFRIMA, Shanty Town dominate social media trends

BBTitans, AFRIMA, Shanty Town dominate social media trends

Kano Govt confirms outbreak of Diphtheria in 13 LGs

Kano Govt confirms outbreak of Diphtheria in 13 LGs

2023: Atiku promises to complete Baro inland seaport in Niger

2023: Atiku promises to complete Baro inland seaport in Niger

Innoson enmeshed in controversy as NAN returns new bus

Innoson enmeshed in controversy as NAN returns new bus

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs