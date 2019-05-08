Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has reportedly vowed to give assent to bills requesting the establishment of four first-class Emirates in Kano state.

The creation of the proposed Emirates would reduce the influence the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi wields in the state.

According to reports, Ganduje while speaking at a media briefing ahead of the 136th state executive council meeting said he would sign it into law immediately he receives it.

He said he has heard about the bills adding that he hoped the Kano state lawmakers would work on it and forward to me for assent.

He said: “We heard about a bill sent to the state house of assembly, requesting them to make a law for the creation of four more emirs in Kano,” he said.

“We believe the petitioners did it in good faith. And they want the development of the state. I hope the legislative arm would work on it and forward to me for assent of which I am ready to sign into law without any waste of time.

“That is the popular wish of our people. This will also go a long way in hastening growth and development for the state.”

Ganduje said the idea had been on for many years, adding “With the creation of more emirates, all sectors of the society would improve.

“It will also lead to more concentration on our health, education and other equally important sectors of the society. That is why I said there will be no waste of time in signing the bill into law.

“That is the popular wish of our people. The people of Kano state. This will also go a long way in hastening growth and development for the state.

“The efforts didn’t get through many years ago but now we are happy to see that the idea would come into fruition.”

According to TheCable, an official of the state government, who pleaded anonymity said that Ganduje was determined to either remove Sanusi or whittle down his power.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was reported to have opposed the re-election of Ganduje, who needed a supplementary election to be returned to office in the 2019 governorship election.