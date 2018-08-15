Eid-el Kabir: FRSC to cover 45 corridors to curb accident– Oyeyemi

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will cover 45 corridors during the Eid-El Kabir special patrol as part of the strategies to reduce accidents on the highways.

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, said that the Corps with Special Marshals would carry out the assignment during the festive period.

Oyeyemi said that the patrol was expected to start from Aug.17 to Aug. 26 to stem road crashes along the identified critical corridors.

The corps marshal said that the corps had also identified possible alternative routes to ease traffic flow around the major highways.

Oyeyemi, in a statement signed by Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, listed the alternative routes as Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise-Junction; Ile-Are-Ado-Ekiti and Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere.

Other routes were 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Umunze; Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo; Kaduna-Kachia-Kwoi-Manchok; Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja and Lekki-Epe-Ijebu-Ode.

He said that the corridors to be covered include: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi; Jos-Bauchi-Gombe; Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi Corridor and Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum.

Others were Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos; Abuja-Kaduna-Kano; Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo; Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo; Afor- 9th Mile; Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri; Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu and Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos.

Oyeyemi gave kudos to the motoring public for their cooperation in making the

roads safe.

He said that the corps had deployed all professional expertise to ensure that there was free flow of traffic, prompt clearing of obstructions and effective enforcement of traffic laws.

The corps marshal also said that the personnel would focus on effective traffic control, wrongful overtaking and use of phone while driving.

According to him, the corps personnel will also focus on Driver’s Licence Violation; lane discipline removal of rickety vehicles on the road, driving with expired/worn out tyre and without spare tyre.

Oyeyemi said that the corps had deployed 35,000 personnel to meet up with the challenges on the road during the festival.

“We have 21,000 Regular Marshals and 14,000 Special Marshals respectively.

“We are also deploying operational equipment, which include 948 vehicles in the category of 656 patrol vehicles, 113 Ambulances, 156 Admin Vehicles, 23 Tow Trucks and also 204 Bikes for metropolitan bike patrol.

“Other equipment deployed are: Radar Guns, Breathalyzers to put a check on drunkenness while driving.

“The corps marshal has equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24 hours for prompt rescue operations and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported.

“Night rescue teams will be on standby across the 12 Zonal Commands, 37 Sector Commands, 201 Unit Commands, 43 Outposts and 48 Emergency Ambulance Points (Zebras),” he said.

Oyeyemi, however, advised motorists to be patient on the roads and ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law, saying that the corps were out to ensure compliance of established traffic laws.

He wished all travellers safe trip to their destinations as he felicitates with the Muslim faithful.