FRSC boss decries killing of 2 officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Dauda Biu has decried the incessant knock down and crushing of patrol operatives as two personnel were killed.

The FRSC boss said that the killing of the two officers was part of the recklessness of some drivers who have continuously violated the legally prescribed speed limit.

Biu pledged the resolve of the Corps to apprehend perpetrators of the deadly act and make them to face the full wrath of the law.

He said that the unfortunate crushing to death of two patrol operatives of the FRSC by a truck driver was along Ikot-Ekpene – Aba route on Friday.

He also said that the crash occurred as a result of excessive speed indulged in by the driver of a DAF articulated truck while trying to dodge a pothole along the axis.

“According to preliminary investigation , the fatal crash involved FRSC Patrol Vehicle and a white coloured truck.

“The road crash affected a total of eight male adults, out of which two sustained severe injuries, two were killed while the remaining four passengers were rescued without any injuries.

“The injured persons have been taken to Ikot Ekpene General hospital and the dead deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital,” he said.

The FRSC boss conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the staff who lost their lives in active service.

Biu assured the public of the Corps’ resilience to ensure that the perpetrators of such bad driving culture were forced to face the law.

“(We advise motorists) to desist from such act by complying with acceptable road safety regulations, as the Corps will not spare anyone engaged in this deadly act of recklessness on the road,“ he said.

