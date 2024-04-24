How we reduced road traffic crashes by 42% – FRSC boss

He said at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja that their intervention had greatly brought down the number of traffic crashes, especially during the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

Ali-Biu said no fewer than 213 victims of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) were rescued during the festivities, with a 42 per cent reduction in RTCs, and a 52 per cent reduction in the number of people killed.

He added that there was a 32.6 per cent decrease in the number of people injured within the period from April 8 to April 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2023, 379 victims were rescued without injuries, the figure reduced to 213 in 2024 representing a 43.8 per cent reduction.

“Also, in 2023, the Corps recorded 127 road traffic crashes, this number was reduced in 2024 to 73 representing a 42.5 per cent reduction.

“In addition, while the total number of people killed in 2023 was 59, people killed in the same period in 2024 reduced to 28, signifying a drop of 52.5 per cent.

“In 2023, a total of 772 people were involved in aforestated crashes, while 466 got involved in 2024 representing a 39.6 per cent reduction,“ he said.

On injuries, Ali-Biu said that the corps rescued 334 injured commuters in 2023 while the figure dropped to 225 in 2024, representing a 32.6 per cent decrease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FRSC boss said while the corps arrested 5,629 traffic offenders in 2023, the figure went down in 2024 to 4,815, signifying a drop of 14.5 per cent.

“These offenders committed 6,654 offences in 2023 while in the same period of 2024, they committed 5,721, representing a 14 per cent decrease.”

Ali-Biu attributed the reductions to the doggedness, resilience and capacity of personnel who risked their lives to save commuters.

The FRSC boss appreciated the overwhelming support received from the Federal Government, as well as the cooperation of numerous stakeholders, including the media.

He said “Within the last few months, we have moved beyond rhetoric. Several concrete actions have been taken which contributed to the successes we have achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being aware of the challenges confronting the actualisation of its corporate mandate, the Corps left no stone unturned in its quest to make the roads safe.”

He said that achieving the desired result was beyond issues of law, regulations, policies and enforcement.

“We have realised more than ever before the increasing need for collective participation and collaboration of all stakeholders.