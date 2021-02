The first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, has died.

Incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced his passing on Thursday, February 11, 2020.

"With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande," he said.

Jakande was 91 years old.

