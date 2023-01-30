ADVERTISEMENT
Foreign powers responsible for insecurity in Nigeria – Buhari

Ima Elijah

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

President Muhamamdu Buhari has attributed Nigeria’s insecurity problem to powerful countries with the agenda of destroying Nigeria.

Buhari made the assertion on Monday, January 30, 2023, in Kano at a presidential lunch after his tour around the state to commission projects by the administration of Governor Ganduje.

According to him:One can clearly see how these foreign countries took on our weaker part of Nigeria, the Lake Chad where we have reserves of crude oil, and causes serious mayhem there with consistent attacks.”

Buhari praised Governor Babagana Zulum, or for being serious with his duty, adding that the story of the area around Lake Chad would have been worse if the governor was not taking measures.

The President noted that those behind the insecurities knew that Borno was potentially a rich state.

