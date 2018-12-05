Firefighters prevent Reps member's house from being razed down

news

Firemen from the Edo Fire Service in Benin on Wednesday salvaged the the house of a member of the House of Representatives, Ms. Omosede Igbinedion, from what would have been a fire disaster.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire which was believed to have started from the lawmaker’s bedroom, immediately spread to her sitting room.

NAN reports that thick smoke engulfed the duplex, located at the Government Reserve Area of the Edo state capital.

Some domestic staff and sympathisers, however, battled to contain the fire which was said to have sparked off from an air conditioner in one of the bedrooms.

NAN reports that the firefighters however responded promptly to the distress call and the fire was immediately brought under control

The lawmaker, who was not around when the fire started, later came in the company of her parents to assess the extent of damage from the incident.