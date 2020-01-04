Flight activities at Port-Harcourt International Airport was grounded on Saturday, January 4, 2019, following a fire outbreak at the airport’s runway.

According to Punch, the fire prevented a Max Air flight from taking off while an Arik flight had to return to base.

The fire also prevented a Dana flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt from landing at the airport. The flight had to return to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A source, who spoke to Punch said it was a bush fire, adding that the airport had been closed for the smoke to dissipate and would be opened within a short period.

However, at the time of filing this report, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had not reacted to the incident.