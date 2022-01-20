FG’s lawyer says Nnamdi Kanu vehemently denied being an IPOB member

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Kanu was re-arraigned on a 15-count charge bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

But the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Addressing journalists after the court session, Labaran said Kanu denied being a member of IPOB.

“One of the charges suggesting that the defendant, Nnamdi Kanu is a member of IPOB and he vehemently denied being a member of IPOB.

“That is very curious and we urge Nigerians to see us through how we are going to prove all those charges against the defendant in no time to come,” Labaran said.

Justice Binta Nyako, however, adjourned the hearing of the case till February 16 to hear an application by the defendant challenging the propriety of his trial and the charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, a High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has ordered the Federal Government to pay N1 billion to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for violating his fundamental human rights.