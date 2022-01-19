RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia Court orders FG to apologise, pay Nnamdi Kanu N1bn for violating his rights

The judge also advised the government to adopt a political resolution in dealing with issues involving Kanu.

A High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has ordered the Federal Government to pay N1 billion to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for violating his fundamental human rights.

Kanu filed the suit marked HIH/FR14/2021 against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Services (DSS) through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, and three others were also included in the suit as respondents.

The IPOB leader asked the court to compel the respondents to pay him N5 billion in damages as monetary compensation for the “physical, mental, emotional, psychological, and other damages” he suffered as a result of the alleged violation of his human rights.

Kanu also sought damages for the invasion of his father’s house on September 10, 2017, by the military.

Justice Benson Anya, while delivering the judgement on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, described the invasion of Kanu’s residence as notorious and brazen.

The judge, therefore, ordered the FG to issue a public apology to Kanu in three national dailies.

He also advised the government to adopt a political resolution in dealing with issues involving Kanu.

