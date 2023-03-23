FG says Nigeria Air will fly before May 29

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this during the National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Recall that in November 2022, some domestic airline operators sued the federal government over its national carrier deal with Ethiopian Airlines.

The airline operators asked the court to withdraw the Air Transport Licence already issued to Nigeria Air by the Federal Government/Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also alleged that the firm which served as Transaction Adviser for the deal was linked to the minister of aviation, adding that the company was incorporated in March 2021.

Speaking on Thursday, Sirika said the government has taken necessary measures to overcome the hurdles introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

Describing the action of the operators as unfair, the minister said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has supported local airlines more than all previous governments.

He said the domestic airline operators were bent on blocking the actualisation of the national carrier that would create jobs and better opportunities in the industry.

Sirika further maintained that Nigeria is the only country in the world where qualified pilots are jobless.

ADVERTISEMENT