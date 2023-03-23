ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG says Nigeria Air will fly before May 29

Bayo Wahab

Sirika says the national carrier should be able to employ more pilots and create other job opportunities.

Air Nigeria plane. (Premium Times)
Air Nigeria plane. (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this during the National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Recall that in November 2022, some domestic airline operators sued the federal government over its national carrier deal with Ethiopian Airlines.

The airline operators asked the court to withdraw the Air Transport Licence already issued to Nigeria Air by the Federal Government/Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also alleged that the firm which served as Transaction Adviser for the deal was linked to the minister of aviation, adding that the company was incorporated in March 2021.

Speaking on Thursday, Sirika said the government has taken necessary measures to overcome the hurdles introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

Describing the action of the operators as unfair, the minister said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has supported local airlines more than all previous governments.

He said the domestic airline operators were bent on blocking the actualisation of the national carrier that would create jobs and better opportunities in the industry.

Sirika further maintained that Nigeria is the only country in the world where qualified pilots are jobless.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the national carrier should be able to employ more pilots and create other job opportunities, adding that Ethiopian Airlines is highly competent and profitable enough to add value to the Nigerian aviation sector.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria during Ramadan

Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria during Ramadan

Kaduna Governor-elect wants to challenge PDP's victory in some LGAs

Kaduna Governor-elect wants to challenge PDP's victory in some LGAs

PDP suspends Fayose, Anyim, refers Ortom to disciplinary committee

PDP suspends Fayose, Anyim, refers Ortom to disciplinary committee

FG says Nigeria Air will fly before May 29

FG says Nigeria Air will fly before May 29

Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to attend Anyiam-Osigwe’s annual lecture in Lagos

Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to attend Anyiam-Osigwe’s annual lecture in Lagos

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

MC Oluomo

MC Oluomo warns non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota. [Twitter:@mainlandfm]

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota