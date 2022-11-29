RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG reveals real reason for high cost of food

Ima Elijah

The citizens said the situation was making life unbearable for them.

Food prices have hit the roof in Nigeria (Aljazeera)
Food prices have hit the roof in Nigeria (Aljazeera)

The Federal Government has blamed the high cost of food in Nigeria on rising inflation and smuggling.

Recommended articles

Mohammad Abubakar, the Minister of Agriculture, said this while speaking in Abuja at the Fifth edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration scorecard, 2015-2023.

What the minister said: He said the challenge is not limited to Nigeria as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered economies.

“The fact that some categories of food are imported by Nigeria is not an indication that we have food shortages.

“The high cost of food that we experience in the country is a result of rising inflation, which is not peculiar to Nigeria but due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced many sectors of economic production to be shut down for many months,” he said.

The Minister added that efforts were being made to checkmate smuggling.

How Nigerians feel about the increase in price of food: Many Nigerians have expressed concern over the current high prices of foodstuff and cooking gas, urging the government to intensify measures to address the situation.

The citizens said the situation was making life unbearable for them.

What you should know: Food inflation in Nigeria quickened for the eighth straight month to 23.72% in October of 2022 from 23.34% in the previous month. It was the highest reading since October 2005, partly due to supply disruptions caused by recent widespread flooding and as a weaker currency continued to boost costs of imported food (18.1% vs 18% in September)

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

BREAKING: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

Aminu Adamu maltreated in detention, no medical attention – NANS raises alarm

Aminu Adamu maltreated in detention, no medical attention – NANS raises alarm

BREAKING: Labour Party fires Tinubu, challenges him to debate with Obi

BREAKING: Labour Party fires Tinubu, challenges him to debate with Obi

Chinese military says U.S. cruiser trespassed into waters off Spratly Islands

Chinese military says U.S. cruiser trespassed into waters off Spratly Islands

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

FG reveals real reason for high cost of food

FG reveals real reason for high cost of food

Why Tinubu’s familiarity with Tompolo is necessary – Adamu Garba

Why Tinubu’s familiarity with Tompolo is necessary – Adamu Garba

Kaduna: Buhari’s in-law, Sha’aban dumps APC, slams El-Rufai

Kaduna: Buhari’s in-law, Sha’aban dumps APC, slams El-Rufai

Everything to know about BVAS and how it’ll be deployed for 2023 elections [Explainer]

Everything to know about BVAS and how it’ll be deployed for 2023 elections [Explainer]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

FG set to sell one of the jets in the presidential fleet (Punch)

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts