FG repackaging School Feeding Programme for more impact

He said although the programme was being handled by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the education ministry was collaborating with it to deliver the best to Nigerians.

The permanent secretary noted that all would be done to ensure the Nigerian child had the best form of education.

“The school feeding programme is being managed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

“We are collaborating with the ministry and from the feedback we have, it is being repackaged.

“This is to make it more focused and to have more impact, and in that process, we have made our contributions,’’ he said.

NAN reports that The Nigerian Home Grown School Feeding Programme was initiated to improve the nutritional intake of children of school age in Nigeria.

It is also aimed at improving school enrolment and attendance, among other things.