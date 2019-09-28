The Federal Government is said to be considering a plan to drag justice Taiwo Taiwo before the National Judicial Council (NJC) over his decision to grant bail to Omoyele Sowore.

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, the Judge, Taiwo Taiwo had ordered the Department of the Security Service to release the publisher of Sahara Reporters, saying there was no subsisting order keeping him in detention.

According to TheNation, the Nigerian Security and Intelligence community expressed shock over the judge’s decision when it met on Friday, September 27, 2019.

The community resolved to appeal the judgement and decided to petition the NJC on the issue.

A top government official, who spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity said anyone standing trial for treasonable felony is not entitled to bail.

”Sowore’s bail is likely to bring trouble for that judge. A report has been prepared to report him to NJC in view of the fact that, as far as this country, it is known that a person charged treasonable felony has no bail option.

“So, the security and intelligence community in the country is shocked by the judgement.

“And there is a consensus that the judgement should not only be appealed, but that the NJC should be petitioned about the conduct and abuse of power by the judge, he said.

Sowore was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, 2019, after announcing his plan to stage a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

Meanwhile, following the DSS’ refusal to release him despite court’s order, Human Rights layer, Femi Falana, asked the DSS boss, Yusuf Bichi to release Sowore or face the legal consequence of disobeying the court order.