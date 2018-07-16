Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG intervenes in Cross River, Ebonyi land dispute

Communal Clashes FG intervenes in Cross River, Ebonyi land dispute

Dambazau told the Acting Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ivara Esu, at the Government House in Calabar that he was in the state to visit Ukelle community.

  • Published:
Abdulrahman Dambazau holds a lot of political power. play

Abdulrahman Dambazau holds a lot of political power.

(thewill)

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), on Monday visited Cross River in an effort to resolve the land dispute between Cross River and Ebonyi communities.

Dambazau told the Acting Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ivara Esu, at the Government House in Calabar that he was in the state to visit Ukelle community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the land dispute between Ukelle community in Cross River and Izzi in Ebonyi has claimed many lives and property destroyed.

I am here to interact with the people and get first hand information on the current state of things in Ukelle community.

“The Federal Government will not give up in ensuring that these crises are brought to an end. We are determined to foster peace between the people of Ukelle and the people of Izzi.

“The dispute has affected the farming communities because the contending issue is land. We are exploring on how the conflict can be resolved.

“This crisis has far-reaching consequences on food security in the country. The Federal Government is more concerned about the loss of lives, destruction of properties, markets and farmlands.

“We have come together with the Director-General, National Boundary Commission, Dr Mohammed Ahmed; we are all heading to the affected areas.’’

He advised the state government to explore ways of curbing inter-state conflicts so as to promote national unity.

Earlier, Esu said that the recent attack on the Ukelle people occurred a day after a peace meeting between the two states.

We had a meeting just two weeks ago where the two deputy governors met, the chiefs, lawmakers and the National Boundary Commission.

“The following day after we had returned, the Ukelle people were attacked again. Minister, please when you visit Ebonyi State ask them what they want so that we can start from there.

“The National Boundary Commission should show more visible actions so that we can know clearly the areas we should enter and the one we should not.

“Some pillars have been removed; all these need to be put in place accordingly. Until this is done, people will continue to claim areas that do not belong to them,’’ the acting governor said.

He lauded the efforts of security agencies in the state for responding timely to crisis and emergency issues across the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Buhari What President told APC supporters at the Ekiti campaign rally
Violent Conflicts Dambazau, Amaechi, others hold conference on peace, security
Prison Act amendment Law raises the hope of awaiting trial persons
APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil Defence officers take over Kogi, Kwara stand
Plateau Killings Buhari lands in Jos for condolence visit
Eid- El Fitr FG declares Friday, Monday, public holidays
Abdulrahman Dambazau FG to deploy e-border management to address insecurity
Zamfara Killings FG has vindicated me on Yari's failure, says Marafa
Plateau Killings IGP Idris, Dambazau land in Jos for security assessment
Plateau Killings IGP reinstates state's Commissioner of Police same day he replaced him

Local

Nigeria's state oil firm begins nationwide audit of trucks after gory Lagos explosion
Petroleum Industry China offshore oil company to invest $3bn in Nigeria
Fashola speaks on the real reason for the closure of Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.
Fashola Minister says Third Mainland Bridge will be closed for 3-days
Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos
Auto Crash Customs loses 2 officers to road accident - Spokesperson
Tinubu
Ekiti Guber Poll Tinubu says Fayemi’s election is victory for the people