FG fails to re-capture nearly 4,000 escaped prison inmates

The government is still trying to track down many of those that escaped.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, says authorities will eventually capture the fleeing inmates [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
At least 3,906 inmates who have escaped from different custodial centres across Nigeria are still at large.

Large-scale prison breaks have happened in Edo last year, and Imo this year, leading to the escape of thousands of inmates, many of them awaiting trial.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said during a media briefing on Thursday, November 11, 2021 that the government is still trying to track down many of those that escaped.

"How long can they continue to run from the state? The state is a patient bird. You can run but you can never hide.

"We have their biometrics. Whenever and wherever they appear to transact any business, their cover will be blown," he said.

