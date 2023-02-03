ADVERTISEMENT
FG evacuates 1,531 Nigerians from Ukraine

Ima Elijah

Onyeama said the government has helped thousands of nationals return since 2015.

Geoffrey Onyeama
Geoffrey Onyeama

The Federal Government, on Thursday, February 02, 2023, confirmed it airlifted 1,531 stranded Nigerians from Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said the government has helped thousands of nationals return since 2015.

Onyeama spoke in Abuja at the 22nd edition of the Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

Recall: Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in a major escalation of the war which began February 2014.

Nigerians evacuated from other locations: Onyeama added that Nigerians in Libya, Mali, Sudan, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, among others, were also assisted in the last eight years.

He also recalled the evacuation of more than 100 citizens stranded in Russia after the 2018 World Cup.

Nigerians were recently evacuated from India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the senior official added.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

