news

Federal pensioners on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan over the non-payment of their retirement benefits since June 2017.

The protesters, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners/Federal Contributory Pension Retirees (NUP/FECOPER), marched to the NUP House in Onireke, Ibadan, wielding placards with inscriptions such “Pensioners are suffering’’ and “ Save our Souls.’’

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman of the group, Mr Samuel Kojusola, urged the Federal Government to address the challenges inherent in the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Kojusola said the Pension Reform Act 2014 as amended directed that retirement benefits should be paid not later than three months after retirement.

He expressed dismay that many members had not been paid their retirement benefits since June 2017 and appealed to the Pension Commission to facilitate the payment without delay.

“It has also come to the notice of the union that some of our members who retired between July and December 2007 have had their pension terminated since October 2017.

“ Does this mean pensioners are to receive pension for only 10 years, despite an assurance that Contributory Pension retirees, especially those on programmed withdrawal, will draw pension for life?

“We need clarifications on these issues,’’ he said.

Kojusola also called for the implementation of 15 and 33 percent increase in pension, payment of accrued interest on bonded entitlements since 2004 as well as full payment of salaries as pension to qualified professors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in attendance at the forum were Oyo State NUP Chairman, Mr Gbadegesin Akande, Oyo State NUP Secretary, Mr Olusegun Abatan as well as some national officers of the union.