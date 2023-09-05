FCT Minister Wike pledges overhaul of Abuja's mass transit system

Minister Wike delivered this promise during a meeting on Tuesday, September 05, where he warmly welcomed members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee tasked with investigating the shortcomings in Nigeria's mass transit sector. The gathering took place at his official office in Abuja.

In addition to his pledge for a comprehensive overhaul, the FCT Minister announced his intention to officially inaugurate his cabinet members, pending approval from President Bola Tinubu. This move aims to expedite the execution of his multifaceted agenda for the Federal Capital Territory.