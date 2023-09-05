FCT Minister Wike pledges overhaul of Abuja's mass transit system
No new project approvals are slated for inclusion in the 2024 budget, says Wike.
Recommended articles
Minister Wike delivered this promise during a meeting on Tuesday, September 05, where he warmly welcomed members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee tasked with investigating the shortcomings in Nigeria's mass transit sector. The gathering took place at his official office in Abuja.
In addition to his pledge for a comprehensive overhaul, the FCT Minister announced his intention to officially inaugurate his cabinet members, pending approval from President Bola Tinubu. This move aims to expedite the execution of his multifaceted agenda for the Federal Capital Territory.
Minister Wike also disclosed that no new project approvals are slated for inclusion in the 2024 budget. Instead, he called upon the legislative body for their unwavering cooperation in facilitating the transformation of the city.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng