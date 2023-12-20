ADVERTISEMENT
Fayemi advises Tinubu not to depend on villa for feedback on his performance

Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu and Dr Kayode Fayemi [Business247]
Fayemi advised the President while speaking in Abuja at the public presentation of a book titled, ‘APC and Transition Politics’ on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The former governor also urged Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress not to fail in telling the President the truth at all times.

Fayemi said it is often difficult for occupiers of the presidential villa to know the true feelings of Nigerians because they are often surrounded by praise singers.

The party leader should be the one to tell our President this is the feedback from the communities and constituencies out there. Not what he is hearing in the villa where he is locked out.

“All of us who hold public offices know how it can be. This book should be a compulsory read for members of the National Working Committee at the national, state, local government, and ward levels so that we can begin the rebuilding process of this organic party,” Fayemi said.

The presentation of the book written by Mallam Salihu Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the APC, was attended by top politicians, serving senators and former governors.

Some of them include Senator Ajibola Basiru, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Chief Bisi Akande, Abdullahi Ganduje, former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu among others.

