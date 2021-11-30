Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Sanwo-Olu had sued for peace and harmony, Tuesday, as he broke his silence on the report of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry into police brutality and the Lekki tollgate shooting of unarmed, peaceful protesters.

The panel's report indicted the army, police and the Lagos State Government.

The panel had also submitted that what transpired at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020 was a massacre.

Sanwo-Olu had said: "Dear Lagosians, this month of December, I will be leading a walk of peace to herald the healing of our land.

"Let me therefore use this occasion to extend an open invitation to all of our youths, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, students, gentlemen of the press, media and other stakeholders to join me.

"I will want Folarin Falana (popularly called Falz), I will want Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni), activist lawyer Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya, legendary son of Fela (Seun) Kuti, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Commander of the RRS, to join me on this historic march for our dear Lagos.."

Falz has just responded to the governor's invitation with a couple of tweets which read as follows:

"This suggestion of a 'walk of peace' sounds like a joke and a very disrespectful one at that. People were murdered in cold blood and absolutely no iota of justice has been served more than a year after. How can there be peace without justice?

"In this same speech, you said 'to be a smart city, we must first be a just one.' Remember the young Nigerians that had their lives snatched away by weapons wielded by our own armed forces?

"You want to sweep that under the carpet? Is that how to establish a just city? #EndSARS."