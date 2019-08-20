Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, says the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, committed no offence and should be immediately released.

Falana made this known at an event organised by the Coalition for Revolution (CORE), in Lagos, on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the 2019 elections, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) about 24-hours to his planned #RevolutionNow protest scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019.

Speaking at the event, Falana assured the people that all those who have been arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and breach of the peace in Osun, Cross River, and Lagos states would be duly defended.

“Those who went to the street to protest in exercise of their right to assemble and complain against injustice, corruption, maladministration in our country, cannot be said to be said to have breached any law in our country,” he said.

“Therefore, the man who was arrested before the protest (Sowore) will also be defended because he has committed no offence. It will interest you to know that even under the colonial regime, Nigerians fought and defended their rights…

"So let the authorities in Abuja know that the call for revolution is not new. Political leaders in this country have been calling for revolution and nobody charge them with any offence,” he added.

Another human rights activist, Femi Aborishade, alleged that Nigeria has been turned into a prison where freedom is no longer guaranteed.

“There is no offence in saying they are protesting on the programme of #RevolutionNow. What many people don’t know is that the Nigerian constitution permits people to revolt against any policy of government that are against their interest,” he said.

“Let me use this opportunity to demand the immediate release of Sowore and all other political prisoners in Nigeria… Nigeria has been turned into a prison. We will fight to ensure that Nigeria enjoys fundamental freedom,” Aborishade declared.

Similarly, Nigerian musician, Falz, has also called for Sowore's release.