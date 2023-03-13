BREAKING: FAAN shuts Lagos International Airport for 8 weeks

In a tweet on Monday, March 13, 2023, the organization announced that the maintenance work on the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State, will take eight weeks.

How international flights will move: For the duration of the maintenance exercise, flight operations will be redirected to Taxiway B-18L.

What you should know: Earlier, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency had closed down the international runway for repairs.

Now, eight months later, the Runway 18 left at the domestic wing of the airport has been closed as well.

This closure was necessary for contractors to install the airfield ground lighting system which had been neglected for over 15 years.

