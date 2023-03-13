ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: FAAN shuts Lagos International Airport for 8 weeks

Ima Elijah

The airfield ground lighting system...had been neglected for over 15 years.

Lagos International Airport
Lagos International Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that maintenance work will be conducted on the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State, which will result in its closure.

Recommended articles

In a tweet on Monday, March 13, 2023, the organization announced that the maintenance work on the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State, will take eight weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

How international flights will move: For the duration of the maintenance exercise, flight operations will be redirected to Taxiway B-18L.

What you should know: Earlier, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency had closed down the international runway for repairs.

Now, eight months later, the Runway 18 left at the domestic wing of the airport has been closed as well.

This closure was necessary for contractors to install the airfield ground lighting system which had been neglected for over 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closure has caused difficulties for domestic airlines, as they have had to share the 18/Right runway with international airlines.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: FAAN shuts Lagos International Airport for 8 weeks

BREAKING: FAAN shuts Lagos International Airport for 8 weeks

Tinubu's Victory: Peter Obi counters Aisha Buhari's opinion on 'God's will'

Tinubu's Victory: Peter Obi counters Aisha Buhari's opinion on 'God's will'

'We have nothing to hide'  — INEC ready to grant LP access to election documents

'We have nothing to hide'  — INEC ready to grant LP access to election documents

Buhari returns to Abuja, mourns Nigeria’s first female Senator

Buhari returns to Abuja, mourns Nigeria’s first female Senator

Okowa inaugurates Govt. House press centre, lauds journalists contributions to achievement

Okowa inaugurates Govt. House press centre, lauds journalists contributions to achievement

Senate resumes plenary March 21

Senate resumes plenary March 21

JAMB shifts 2023 mock examination date

JAMB shifts 2023 mock examination date

Sri Lanka earned $169.9m from tourism in February – Minister

Sri Lanka earned $169.9m from tourism in February – Minister

Peter Obi insists 2023 presidential election worst in Nigeria's history

Peter Obi insists 2023 presidential election worst in Nigeria's history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration