Enyo Retail and supply, a customer focused, technology driven fuels retailing company has reinforced its commitment to the Nigerian market with its continuous expansion across Nigeria.

This is in line with its commitment to support the efforts of the government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and other oil marketers in ensuring the availability of suitable locations for Nigerians to access and procure petroleum products and other associated services.

Enyo retail has recently launched another 15 service stations across different states in Nigeria, some of these stations can be seen in Ondo State, Osun state, Rivers state and more are in the pipeline. CEO of Enyo Retail and Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, stated that these new stations are a few planned for 2019 as the company seeks to grow its market share in the fuel distribution space.

Enyo Retail’s signature vehicle diagnostics and maintenance service known as Vehicon is also available at these service station with state-of-the-art equipment to carry out varying arrays of car maintenance services for vehicles of almost all ages and types. In addition to this, customers will also benefit from the availability of Enyo Retail’s brand of cooking gas known as Superior Liquified Gas “SL-GAS” available in 3 different sizes to suit the demands of the different categories of customers that visit the station.

In its continuous effort to give back to the community, ENYO Retail officially Launched one of these stations situated in Akure, Ondo state and rewarded the indigenes for patronage since its arrival in the state. This launch event held on the 19th of July 2019 at the service station at Danjuma road, Akure. It was a day filed with so much support and love from the indigenes of Akure. Customers were rewarded with free petrol, free food and drinks and branded gift items

A loyal customer of the said station, Mr. Wasiu Salami, noted that this was the first of its kind in Akure and he was grateful to ENYO Retail for the opportunity to get a free fuel and the freebies that he received.

Corporate Communications lead, Enyo Retail and Supply, Miss Arinola Shobande, stated that “Our customers make us a brand and we are always looking out for exciting ways to reward them. These event and activation give us the opportunity to engage with customers whilst including additional incentives.

This is a featured post.