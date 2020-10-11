Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the spokesperson to the Government of Kano State has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for not addressing protesting youths over their agitation against #ENDSARS.

Nigerian youths have been on the streets for days, calling on the government to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a police unit that has become notorious for human rights abuse.

Since the demonstration started, President Buhari has not made any serious efforts to address the protesting youths.

Disappointed by the president's attitude to the demand of the youths, Tanko Yakasai, a supporter of Buhari's administration in a series of tweets on Sunday, October 11, 2020, called out the president, saying he has never seen a government with zero empathy.

He said it’s heartbreaking that the president failed to address the youths, whose votes he begged for to become the president.

Yakasai said, “I’ve never seen a govt with zero emphaty like that of @MBuhari. So many times when his people are going through a difficult time & expect some sort of tap on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so. The ‘i don’t care attitude ‘ is on another level.

“To speak to ur own ppl over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour u’re doing to them. Over & over again, u cannot spare 5mins & address the nation to calm them down, the same people u went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, its heartbreaking”.

The protest against police brutality was reignited online last weekend, when another young Nigerian was gunned down by SARS operatives in Delta state.

The protest, however, spread across the country during the week as Nigerians continue to call on the government to disband the notorious police unit.

A week after the protest had started, the president in a tweet assured Nigerians on Friday, October 9, 2020, that he was making efforts to end police brutality in the country.

However, barely 24 hours after the tweet, another young Nigerian was shot dead in Ogbomosho during the #ENDSARS protest in Oyo State.

The police also shot at some protesting youths in Abuja while some other youths were arrested in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State for protesting against police brutality.