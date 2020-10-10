The youths insisted that they won’t leave the premises until the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed show up to address them.

According to TheNation, a senior police officer, who came out of the building to address the crowd was shouted down as the protesting youths insisted they “want to see the IG”.

Meanwhile, in Ogbomosho, one of the youths protesting against police brutality has reportedly been gun down by a police officer.

The victim, whose name was given as Jimoh Ishaq hailed from the same town with the Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, who barely a week ago assured Nigerians that erring police officers would be brought to justice.

The protest against killings of the youths by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was reignited last week after some SARS operatives killed a young man in Delta State and also made away with his vehicle.

Since then, Nigerians have been calling on the federal government to disband SARS as a police unit.

Although, following the outrage on social media last Saturday, the IGP banned SARS and other police squads from routine patrols.

The IGP also banned police officers from checking Nigerians mobile phones and laptops.

But despite the move by the police, the youths insisted that the police unit must be scrapped.

ALSO READ: Buhari says he is making efforts to end police brutality

The youths argued that the police authorities have not shown enough commitment to reform SARS.

The #ENDSARS protest has, however, gained more supports from celebrities, sports personalities on social media and Nigerians in diaspora.