Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has imposed a 24 hour curfew on the state from 12 am on Wednesday till further notice due to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest.

Akeredolu, who gave the directive in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, however, exempted those on essential duties from the curfew.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerians, especially the youths, have taken to the street in protest over violations of human right and alleged extra judicial killing by Police personnel, specifically the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said all bars, banks, shops, petrol stations, shopping malls, markets, motor parks and all public spaces were to comply with the directive forthwith except those on essentials services.

The governor, who directed security agencies to ensure compliance and stand firm in the defence of the people, advised all parents and guardians to ensure that their wards were kept in their homes.

"Pieces of news emanating from our neighbouring states are somewhat disturbing.

"It is obvious that certain elements have hijacked the agitation originally meant to correct the manifest wrongs for which the operatives of the defunct SARS are accused.

"Our state has not experienced this ugly trend and it is our belief that the good people of the state will continue to display the same level of patriotism as the problem is not local.

"The government is looking seriously into all these issues with a view to resolving them and giving our youths confidence.

"This administration has the obligation to protect all citizens, including the youths. It will not shy away from its responsibility in this regard.

"I admonish all citizens and residents of our great state to discourage violence and disturbance of peace throughout the state," he said in the broadcast.