ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Ilorin celebrates 28th anniversary on throne

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari prayed for love to continue to manifest as his reign continued to enjoy the solidarity of the people and government at all levels.

Emir of Ilorin appreciates Kwara people's support during Sallah, Durbar/Illustration [Twitter:Okiki]
Emir of Ilorin appreciates Kwara people's support during Sallah, Durbar/Illustration [Twitter:Okiki]

Recommended articles

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, who is also the Chairman Kwara Council of Chiefs, expressed his delight in a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona.

The Emir lauded the peaceful conduct of his people in spite of their political and tribal differences.

He stated that his prayers had always been for the people of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara and Nigeria as a whole, to continue to excel globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that some of the achievements he recorded in the last 28 years on the throne included infrastructural growth and human capital development across all facets of human endeavours.

According to him, others are educational and economic advancements, remodelling of Ilorin Central Mosque to a world-class standard, upgrade of the Emir’s Palace to modern status, preservation of Ilorin Emirate, promotion of peace and harmony among residents of the community.

The Chairman of the Kwara Council of Chiefs thanked the people for standing firmly by him in prayers and good conduct since he ascended the throne of his forefathers in 1995.

He urged the people of the state to continue to live together peacefully and not allow division and disruption of peace under any guise.

The Emir also commended all successive administrations in the state for supporting traditional rulers and ensuring grassroots development across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the current administration under Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had been supportive and instrumental in the growth of traditional institutions.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari therefore prayed for love to continue to manifest as his reign continued to enjoy the solidarity of the people and government at all levels.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

70 CSOs call for investigation into incidents of pre-filled result sheets in Kogi

70 CSOs call for investigation into incidents of pre-filled result sheets in Kogi

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Lagos Speaker, Obasa at 51

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Lagos Speaker, Obasa at 51

Observer calls for peace in Bayelsa as collation of results continue

Observer calls for peace in Bayelsa as collation of results continue

Emir of Ilorin celebrates 28th anniversary on throne

Emir of Ilorin celebrates 28th anniversary on throne

Abducted INEC official regains freedom in Bayelsa

Abducted INEC official regains freedom in Bayelsa

Bayelsa LP candidate cries out over 'overwhelming' vote-buying

Bayelsa LP candidate cries out over 'overwhelming' vote-buying

Tinubu pledges removal of bottlenecks, free movement of investors' funds

Tinubu pledges removal of bottlenecks, free movement of investors' funds

Uploading of elections results to IReV for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi in progress

Uploading of elections results to IReV for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi in progress

Sorting, counting of votes get underway in Imo governorship election

Sorting, counting of votes get underway in Imo governorship election

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling