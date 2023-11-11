Emir of Ilorin celebrates 28th anniversary on throne

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, who is also the Chairman Kwara Council of Chiefs, expressed his delight in a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona.

The Emir lauded the peaceful conduct of his people in spite of their political and tribal differences.

He stated that his prayers had always been for the people of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara and Nigeria as a whole, to continue to excel globally.

He said that some of the achievements he recorded in the last 28 years on the throne included infrastructural growth and human capital development across all facets of human endeavours.

According to him, others are educational and economic advancements, remodelling of Ilorin Central Mosque to a world-class standard, upgrade of the Emir’s Palace to modern status, preservation of Ilorin Emirate, promotion of peace and harmony among residents of the community.

The Chairman of the Kwara Council of Chiefs thanked the people for standing firmly by him in prayers and good conduct since he ascended the throne of his forefathers in 1995.

He urged the people of the state to continue to live together peacefully and not allow division and disruption of peace under any guise.

The Emir also commended all successive administrations in the state for supporting traditional rulers and ensuring grassroots development across the state.

He noted that the current administration under Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had been supportive and instrumental in the growth of traditional institutions.