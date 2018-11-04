Pulse.ng logo
Emir of Awe in Nasarawa state is dead

Mr Yakubu Lamai, Director General, strategic communication and Press Affairs to Gov. Umaru Al-Makura confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

The late Emir of Awe, Alhaji Abubakar Umar II play

The late Emir of Awe, Alhaji Abubakar Umar II

(Daily Nigerian)

Alhaji Abubakar Umar II, the Emir of Awe in Nasarawa state is dead.

Mr Yakubu Lamai, Director General, strategic communication and Press Affairs to Gov. Umaru Al-Makura confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

He said that the first class monarch died at the early hours of Saturday.

He said the royal father died at the age of 69 at a hospital in Abuja following a brief illness having spent 33 years on the throne.

Meanwhile, Al-Makura in a message described the passing of the traditional ruler as ‘shocking’, saying the monarch lived an exemplary life that fostered harmonious co-existence among his subjects and the state at large.

He enjoined the people of the state to use the death of the emir as an opportunity to forgive each other and strengthen peace in the state.

NAN reports that late Emir has been buried in Awe according to Islamic injunction.

