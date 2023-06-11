The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emefiele arrested while trying to flee Nigeria through Lagos, APC member says

Nurudeen Shotayo

Olusegun alleged that Emefiele was trying to escape to another country from Lagos following his suspension as the CBN governor.

Emefiele arrested while trying to flee Nigeria through Lagos, APC member says. [ChannelsTV]
Emefiele arrested while trying to flee Nigeria through Lagos, APC member says. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

This is according to a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Dada Olusegun.

Olusegun, who has been tipped for the position of Special Adviser on Digital Media to President Bola Tinubu, alleged this in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

It'd be recalled that Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office with immediate effect on Friday night. The decision was conveyed in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his suspension, the Department of State Services (DSS) announced on Saturday that it has arrested Emefiele, while footage later surfaced online showing the banker - uncharacteristically dressed in a native outfit, being led into an aircraft in Lagos.

Apparently, Emefiele was caught in Lagos from where he had planned to escape to another country through the land border.

"Meffy apparently tried to leave Nigeria by land border. He was nabbed in Lagos," the APC member wrote.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has directed the CBN Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, to take over the leadership of the CBN in an acting capacity pending the conclusion of the investigation and reformation of the financial sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emefiele's suspension came as no surprise as he had been tipped as a potential casualty of the Tinubu presidency following his controversial naira swap and cashless policy that created negative publicity for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the February 25 presidential election.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

Yoruba actors seek FG’s support for creation of film villages

Yoruba actors seek FG’s support for creation of film villages

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

Marriage woes, supremacy battle amongst celebrities dominate social media trends

Marriage woes, supremacy battle amongst celebrities dominate social media trends

Police arrest wanted kidnappers, bandits’ informant, 11 others in Abuja

Police arrest wanted kidnappers, bandits’ informant, 11 others in Abuja

Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake - Jerry Gana

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake - Jerry Gana

Why does Nigeria celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day?

Why does Nigeria celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day?

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors