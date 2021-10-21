El-Rufai wants 774,000 Nigerian youths immediately recruited as security agents

After receiving a quarterly report on security in Kaduna on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the governor called for a collaboration between the Federal and State Governments to make the programme possible.

The 61-year-old said the government can change the game against insecurity if 1,000 youths can be recruited from each of the 774 local government areas in the country.

He said, "This will be a surge in numbers that is unprecedented since the civil war.

"An influx of 774,000 new boots on the ground will be a significant blow against criminals and an employment boost."

The Federal Government has struggled with containing escalating insecurity all over the country, with security agents dealing with multi-faceted crises across regions.

Bandit groups terrorising many parts of the northern region are of particular concern, especially in Kaduna which is one of the worst-affected states.

Last month, the government shut down telecommunication services in parts of the state as part of new measures to fight banditry.