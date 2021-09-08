El-Rufai has no plans to shut down telecoms networks to fight bandits

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently ordered telecoms operators to suspend their networks in Zamfara for two weeks, as part of operations to crack down on bandits.

Katsina governor, Aminu Bello Masari, earlier this week said he'd welcome a similar intervention in some areas of his state, and other states in the northern region are rumoured to be open to it.

However, the Kaduna government in a statement late on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 told residents to ignore a fake statement spreading that it has made a request to the Federal Government.

"Residents of Kaduna State should ignore these rumours. It is fake news which some people are trying to pass off as genuine by placing KDSG logo on their false statements. It is simply not true," El-Rufai's spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye, said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.