El-Rufai bans transportation of cattle in Kaduna

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Thursday, September 2, 2021 the ban takes place with immediate effect.

He further noted that the transportation of donkeys into the state remains a criminal offence, and offenders will be duly prosecuted.

He said the ban order was implemented following wide consultations and thorough security reviews.

"Furthermore, the Kawo weekly market which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA has been suspended with immediate effect," the commissioner said.

The Kaduna government had earlier this week issued a series of other similar orders taken in consideration of insecurity.

The government banned the felling of trees for timber, firewood, charcoal, and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Kachia, Kauru, and Kajuru.

The state similarly suspended all weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, and Kajuru with immediate effect, and also banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans within and outside premises of petrol stations in the affected LGAs.

The government said the decisions were made to boost the state's fight against insecurity.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.