El-Rufai bans commercial activities, 'questionable movements' in forests

The governor banned the felling of trees for timber, firewood, charcoal, and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Kachia, Kauru, and Kajuru.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 the decision was made due to 'over-riding public security interest'.

It was also based on recommendations from security agencies, and the announcement was made after the government met with leaders of Firewood Sellers Association, Timber Contractors, and Charcoal Sellers Association.

"All questionable movements and activities within the thick forests across the seven listed LGAs, are also prohibited with immediate effect," Aruwan said.

El-Rufai had similarly on Monday, August 30 suspended all weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, and Kajuru with immediate effect.

He also banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans within and outside premises of petrol stations in the affected LGAs.

The government said the decisions were made to boost the state's fight against insecurity.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.