The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday, August 30, 2021 said the suspension affects Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, and Kajuru with immediate effect.

The Kaduna government also banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans within and outside premises of petrol stations in the affected LGAs.

Aruwan said the decisions were made after a thorough review of the security situation, and recommendations put forward by the security agencies.

"Security personnel have been directed to ensure compliance with these directives.

"Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the government as necessary steps are taken against banditry and criminality across the state," the commissioner said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.