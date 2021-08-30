RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai suspends weekly markets, sale of petrol in jerrycans to fight insecurity

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The government's decisions are to take place with immediate effect.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]

The Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna government has suspended all weekly markets in five local government areas of the state.

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday, August 30, 2021 said the suspension affects Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, and Kajuru with immediate effect.

The Kaduna government also banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans within and outside premises of petrol stations in the affected LGAs.

Aruwan said the decisions were made after a thorough review of the security situation, and recommendations put forward by the security agencies.

"Security personnel have been directed to ensure compliance with these directives.

"Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the government as necessary steps are taken against banditry and criminality across the state," the commissioner said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.

At least 545 people were killed, and 1,723 kidnapped between January and June 2021.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje rejects legalisation of cannabis

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over conflicting court orders

Don't consume herbal liquid after 14 days of preparation, NAFDAC warns

Benue APC stakeholders urge Ortom to apologise to Buhari

El-Rufai suspends weekly markets, sale of petrol in jerrycans to fight insecurity

DSS, Malami to respond to rights suit filed by Sunday Igboho on Sept. 7

Military denies opening fire on cargo boat in Port Harcourt

Niger Delta group insists on zoning presidency to South South in 2023

Killings: Military warns Plateau residents against self-defense