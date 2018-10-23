Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov. El-Rufa’i thanks Kaduna residents, but says curfew remains

Gov. El-Rufai thanks Kaduna residents, but says curfew remains

The governor said in a statewide broadcast on the crisis that the government remained committed to ensuring lasting peace across the state.

  • Published:
El-Rufai attacks Saraki, calls him a bad leader play Gov. El-Rufai thanks Kaduna residents, but says curfew remains

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday appreciated the massive support of communities in ending the violent clashes that engulfed Kaduna, the state capital on Sunday.

The governor said in a statewide broadcast on the crisis that the government remained committed to ensuring lasting peace across the state.

The support of communities have been reassuring,” he said, adding that they must also “reject those who incite violence and divide us.”

The governor cautioned residents against spreading rumour and fake news which contributed largely to the violence.

He said that in spite of the relative peace across all communities, the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna metropolis and environs still remain in force.

The governor however said that the State Security Council would meet on Tuesday morning to review the security situation and possibly reduce the hours of the curfew.

The governor said security agents have been directed to escort travellers passing through Kaduna to the outskirts of the town so as not to impeded the journey.

El-Rufai assured that the government would vigorously pursue the prosecution of all those apprehended in the course of the recent violence across the state, including the 65 being prosecuted over an earlier violence in Kasuwan Magani in February.

El-Rufa’i who commended security agents for their professionalism in containing the violence, however stressed that the ultimate guarantee to peace lies in the willingness of all to live in peace and resolve misunderstandings amicably.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet
3 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet

Related Articles

Another APC senator dumps ruling party
Gov Elrufai says those involved in Kasuwan Magani riot will be dealt with
Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC
Kaduna State No. 1 in registering property, enforcing contracts – World Bank
Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency
Appeal committee says Shehu Sani is APC's candidate in Kaduna Central
APC reacts to Shehu Sani’s resignation
Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind closed doors
Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA

Local

APC Chieftain advises Buhari's minister to resign
No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Normalcy returns to Kaduna as Army chief tours communities
Kaduna crises
Rumour mongering causing more deaths in Kaduna crises – Bishop
Nnamdi Kanu: Biafran leader calls IPOB boss a fraud and conman
Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money
X
Advertisement