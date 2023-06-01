Ekiti Assembly extends tenure of LG officials to 3 years

The extension is contained in a bill passed into law, titled, “Ekiti State Local Government Administration, 2023”, during the Assembly plenary on Thursday.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the submission of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, headed by Hon. Reuben Awoyemi.

Awoyemi, while reading the report, stated that the submission was in response to an appeal from various stakeholders in the Local Government systems.

He also expressed that the bill was to further enhance the operations of council establishments, composition, finance and administration of the councils and the provision of the necessary time for Local Government officials to deliver on their mandate.

In their contributions, members, including Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Adegoke Olajide, and Johnson Oyekola Adeoye, remarked that the bill was essential to development at the grassroots.

The bill was passed by the lawmakers after careful consideration of the report.

Another bill, titled, “Yoruba Language Preservation and Promotion, 2023”, was equally passed by the lawmakers at the plenary.

The bill seeks to reinforce a wide usage and general acceptance of the Yoruba language in the country, and to sustain the promotion of Yoruba language as the second official language in Nigeria, and a language for business transaction in the southwest.

