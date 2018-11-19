Pulse.ng logo
Eid-el-Maulud: Buhari wishes Nigerians happiness, good health

Buhari wishes Nigerians happiness, good health ahead of Eid-el-Maulud celebration

This was contained in a statement issued by the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended greetings to entire Nigerian citizens and Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud; the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. play

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended greetings to entire Nigerian citizens and Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud; the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

In his message to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari wished all citizens peace, happiness, and good health.

He said that the nation was making great progress under the APC-led Federal Government in dealing with issues of security, the war against corruption, the reform and restructuring of the economy.

While noting the provision of infrastructure by the government, the president said: “But to be fully successful, the country needs the support and prayers of all citizens.’’

ALSO READ: Buhari’s next level campaign, a fraud – Timi Frank

He also asked for prayers for the nation for peaceful electioneering as the nation embarks on the journey to democratic elections in 2019.

Buhari expressed the hope that the important Islamic ceremony of Eid-el-Maulud would help to promote mutual harmony and tolerance among all Nigerians. 

