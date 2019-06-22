Operatives of the special task force of the Uyo Zonal Office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested eleven suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, from the apartment in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

The suspected Yahoo boys were said to have been hiding in the ceiling of their apartment located at parliamentary extension, Akai Efa, Calabar, before they were picked up on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The all male suspects include: Endurance Ahunwan (28), Nohuwan Frank (26), Dominic Chidiebere (28), Idehe Efosa (17), Patrick Edos (27), Samuel Ukiwe (21) and Michael Edward (25).

Others are: Destiny Efe (17), Hope Yusuf (19), Harrison Esi (17) and Igbinigun Osamudia (17).

One of the suspects, Esi, said their leader, Ahunwan, had instructed them to hide in the ceiling along with some of their tools of operation.

Upon arrest, Ahunwan the prime suspect, confessed that he recruited the team, saying they were paying back Europeans for stealing from their forefathers.

He also alleged that the parents of the arrested accomplices gave their consent and pleaded with him to help their children secure a means of livelihood.

Items recovered from the suspected fraudsters include 10 laptops, eight internet modems, several sophisticated telephone handsets, including one iPhone, technical devices and scam emails.

Similarly, seven suspected internet fraudsters were arrested on Friday, June 21, 2019 by officers of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission.

The suspects, whose age ranged between 20 and 33 years were apprehended around 5 a.m in an apartment along Ihejirika Close, Becky, Karu, Nasarawa State.