The EFCC boss represented by Williams Oseghale, Head, Public Affairs Department, EFCC Benin Zonal Office said gave the advice on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, during a sensitization talk at Igbinedion Education Centre in Benin City, Edo state.

According to Vanguard, Magu told the students that the engagement was to sensitize them as future leaders on the ills of corruption.

He said, “You must shun all forms of economic and financial crimes perpetrated by the youth of this age.

“We urge you to adopt the culture of diligence and integrity in your day dealings as a way of creating a better Nigeria.”

He further enjoined the students to be diligent, disciplined and transparent saying “You must be focus and think of ways to uplift the country. We encourage you to pass this anti- corruption message to others.”