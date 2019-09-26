The Department of State Services, (DSS) has explained why the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore is still being detained despite court’s order to release him.

According to Punch, the agency said Sowore is still in their custody because they have not received a copy of the court order granting him bail from his legal team

The spokesperson of the security agency, Dr. Peter Afunnaya disclosed this on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Afunnaya said the DSS is a law-abiding agency. He added that the agency has the highest regard for the laws of the land and would not do anything to undermine law and order, Punch reports.

He said, “We have not received the court order. And his (Sowore’s) counsel is a very senior member of the bar and he knows the process to follow; this process has not been followed.”

Meanwhile, Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked the DSS to release Sowore or face the legal consequence of disobeying the court order.

Falana in a notice said, he has informed the court that failure to release Sowore by the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi would amount to contempt of court.

The notice entitled, ‘Notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court’ read: “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice Abuja delivered on 24 September, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday the 26th of September, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: Omoyele Sowore, in your custody.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

Sowore was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, 2019, after announcing his plan to stage a nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.