#UBNEVDay provides an avenue for employees to give back to their communities through various projects and activities that drive positive social change in their host communities. This year, the exercise took place in 15 locations across the six geo-political regions of the country with more than 1,200 employees participating in the initiative along with their family and friends.

In line with the theme “Public Health and Wellbeing”, #TeamUnion cleaned up markets, major roads and other public areas. The employees also went a step further to create awareness on the importance of good sanitation, recycling and environmental sustainability. The exercise was carried out in conjunction with RecyclePoints, a waste recycling and social benefit venture, and SustyVibes, a social enterprise redefining sustainability advocacy in Nigeria.

Speaking on the initiative and the employees’ efforts, Mr. Emuwa said;

“Social impact and community service are integral parts of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts at Union Bank. We have a clear mission to play an active role in the development of our society as a sustainability champion. We are proud of our employees’ involvement as we continue to lead the charge for social responsibility and impact.”

Union Bank remains committed to supporting the communities within which it operates. To mark the 2019 World Environment Day, the Bank’s employees car pooled to and from their offices as a way of cutting carbon emission and raising awareness about environmental pollution.

Each year during the Yuletide season, the Bank and its employees make donations to the less privileged in the society under the UnionCares initiative. Last year, 8,000 care bags containing staple food items were distributed to underprivileged persons across the country.

#UBNEVDay reinforces Union Bank’s commitment to building a workforce that is conscious about giving back to the communities where they live and work.

