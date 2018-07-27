Dino Melaye reportedly staged his own kidnap to avoid trial

news

There is a report that Senator Dino Melaye staged his own kidnap on Thursday, July 26, 2018 to avoid a court trial.

SaharaReporters reports that the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district was never kidnapped but only staged a walk into a bush to avoid a court trial in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

It was also alleged in the report that Melaye’s relatives as well as many senators disclosed that the Senator was never kidnapped but only staged a walk into a bush to avoid being charged before a court.

According to the report, Melaye had planned his kidnap in other to stall his scheduled arraignment on Thursday before the Magistrate court in Lokoja, Kogi state for alleged gunrunning.

Melaye missed court trial due to 'attack'

Senator Melaye failed to appear for the commencement of his criminal trial at the Senior Magistrate's Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Thursday, July 26.

The lawmaker faces charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, political thuggery and other violent crimes in Kogi state.

During Thursday's hearing, his legal representative, Yemi Mohammed, told the court that the whereabouts of the lawmaker was unknown after he was attacked on his way to Lokoja on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

He said, "I learnt that he was attacked yesterday (Wednesday) in Gwagwalada on his way to Lokoja to attend his trial and up till now, I have not been able to reach him, I don't know where he is at the moment."

Senior Magistrate, Sulyman Abdullah, was compelled to adjourn the case till August 9, 2018.