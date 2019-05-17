Senator Dino Melaye has expressed fears that poor Nigerians might one day perpetrate a violent revolution against the countrys leaders.

The lawmaker took to his Twitter account (@dino_melaye) on Friday, May 17, 2019 to warn Nigerian leaders about how the country's economical imbalance could lead to perilous times.

He posted, "I am afraid of the revenge of the poor. It happened in Russia, France and recently in Sudan. It can happen in Nigeria.

"Housing segregation put us the elite in jeopardy. Ikoyi, Banana, Maitama, Asokoro etc. Our leaders + me beware of violent revolution. Perilous times loading."

Nigerian politicians are constantly criticised by the public for mismanaging the country's resources and diverting public funds into their private pockets.

The country is currently host to the largest population of people living in extreme poverty with an estimated 91.7 million Nigerians currently measured to be living on less than $1.25 (N451.25) a day.